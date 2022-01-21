Courteney Cox: ‘Scream’ Creator Wes Craven Was A Dream Director

There would be no Scream without the terrifically twisted mind of Wes Craven. Of course, Craven had already given us Swamp Thing and the Nightmare on Elm Street series before premiering the Scream franchise in 1996. Courteney Cox, who had become one of TV’s hottest stars because of Friends, was cast in a key Scream role, one she’s returned to for each of the four sequels, including the new Scream. The latest film, of course, is the first one not to be directed by Craven, since he passed away in 2015. But, having worked so closely with him on four movies, Cox told us she’ll always have fantastic memories of Craven, both as a director and a friend. (Click on the media bar below to hear Courteney Cox)