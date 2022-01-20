Spectacular ‘Sing’ Reception Made Taron Egerton Eager For The Sequel

Though the process of making an animated film is a lot different for actors than being on camera, they can still get just as attached to their movies and their roles. When the original Sing was released, Taron Egerton says the reaction was unlike anything he’d ever experienced before as an actor. So when writer/director Garth Jennings wanted to get the Sing team together for another round, Egerton was ready to get right back on board for Sing 2. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taron Egerton)
Sing 2is now playing in theaters and available on digital platforms.