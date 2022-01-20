For ‘Single Drunk Female,’ Sofia Black-D’Elia Found Her Own Brand Of Failed Sobriety

Sofia Black-D’Elia stars in the new series Single Drunk Female as the character described in the title. Interestingly, Black-D’Elia once co-starred on a show called The Mick, which featured Kaitlin Olson in a not-so-sober role, and Black-D’Elia as one of the kids she was supposed to be looking after. But when it came time for Black-D’Elia to figure out how to play Samantha, her Single Drunk Female character, she told us why she put her Mick experience behind her and tried a different perspective. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Black-D’Elia)
Single Drunk Female airs Thursday nights on Freeform.