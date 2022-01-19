Working With Jennifer Lawrence A Dream Come True For Leonardo DiCaprio

Though it was released in 2021, Don’t Look Up continues to be 2022’s most buzzed-about film so far. Although a lot of that buzz is coming from the film’s topical plot, it certainly doesn’t hurt that it’s got a pair of Oscar winners in its lead roles. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCapriostar in the movie, and it’s the first time these highly acclaimed actors have shared a screen together. For DiCaprio, the experience was definitely worth the wait, and he talked to us about why he enjoyed it so much. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)