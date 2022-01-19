For His ‘Amazing Race,’ Phil Keoghan’s Brought Along An Amazing Partner

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

As the host of The Amazing Race, Phil Keoghan’s been traveling around the world on a regular basis for the last 20 years, but he hasn’t been alone. Keoghan’s wife, Louise, has been alongside him as one of the show’s producers. In fact, the two of them have worked together on several shows, dating back to their early days in New Zealand. Keoghan credits her with having a tremendous impact on not only The Amazing Race, but his career in general. (Click on the media bar below to hear Phil Keoghan)

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.

