Coen Alone? No, Denzel Washington Says ‘Macbeth’ Director Had Spousal Support

Usually, movies made by Joel Coen are a family affair — after all, until The Tragedy of Macbeth, every film he’d done was a collaboration with his brother Ethan. But even though he stepped out on his own for Macbeth, Joel Coen wasn’t alone. His co-producer on the film was also one of its co-stars: Coen’s wife of nearly 38 years, Frances McDormand. Denzel Washington, who stars in Macbeth, told us that, with the two of them running the show, he felt like things would definitely turn out well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)