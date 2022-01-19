‘Boba Fett’ Star Finds Spinoff Show To Be ‘A Fantastic Opportunity’

Temuera Morrison has been involved with the Star Wars franchise since Episode II — Attack of the Clones nearly 20 years ago. In that time, he’s appeared in two movies, eight video games, The Mandalorian, and now a spinoff series centered on his character, The Book of Boba Fett. Over the years, there’s been a lot of thought given to Fett’s story — back in 2013, there were plans to make a movie about it. While the film was never made, that did give the Star Wars creative team plenty of time to develop the story that would eventually become the series, as envisioned by “Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau. With all that preparation time, along with production delays due to the COVID pandemic, Morrison told us he believes the show is at the top of its game. (Click on the media bar below to hear Temuera Morrison)
The Book of Boba Fett is currently streaming on Disney+.