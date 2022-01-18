Gemma Arterton’s A Fan Of The Man Behind ‘King’s Man’

While The King’s Man goes back a century to explore the origins of The Kingsmen with a completely different group of actors than the series’ other films, the creative force behind all of them is the same: director and co-writer Matthew Vaughn. That was one of the big reasons why Gemma Artertonsigned on for the film. She says she’s been a big fan of Vaughn’s and was really looking forward to having the opportunity to work with him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gemma Arterton)
