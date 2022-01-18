‘Father’ Figure: Hilary Duff Says ‘Mother’ Spinoff Stands On Its Own

The new How I Met Your Mother spin-off series, How I Met Your Father, has been in development for a long, long time — after a 2014 pilot was not picked up, it was retooled and revised several times, starting in 2016. When it finally got the green light last year, the creative team behind it already had a long history with the show. Hilary Duff, who stars on the show, told us that, with all that time spent on developing the show, she feels like it’s been firing on all cylinders since they started shooting. But she admits she’s not a fan of the comparisons to “How I Met Your Mother,” since she feels like the new show has a distinct personality of its own. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hilary Duff)
How I Met Your Father is currently streaming on Hulu.