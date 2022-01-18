‘355’ Gives Sebastian Stan Another Out-Of-This-World Encounter With Jessica Chastain

(from left) Mason “Mace” (Jessica Chastain) and Nick (Sebastian Stan) in The 355, co-written and directed by Simon Kinberg.

In The 355, Sebastian Stan finds himself paired up with Jessica Chastain as CIA agents embroiled in an international effort to stop a terrorist threat. Although the two of them were both part of a space mission in The Martian, The 355 has them in a much more intimate sort of working relationship. For Stan, working more closely with the two-time Oscar nominee was a great experience, and he said that it just kept getting better with every take they shot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sebastian Stan)

The 355 is now playing in theaters.

