Tom Hanks’s Early Days On ‘Toy Story’ Were A Hoot … Or A ‘Hooch’

Of all the movies Disney and Pixar have done together, none have been more successful than the Toy Story franchise. The four films have grossed more than $1.3 billion at the U.S. box office, more than $3 billion worldwide, and earned four Academy Awards along the way. There’s no actor who’s been associated more with the films than Tom Hanks, who voiced the character at the center of the franchise’s emotional core, Woody. Funny thing, though — it turns out that Hanks was cast as Woody before anyone had even approached the actor about participating in the first film. How did that happen? Hanks explained how, when he first met the creative team behind the film, they’d used his voice to show him how Woody would sound. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)
