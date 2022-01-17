Showtime Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’

By Hollywood Outbreak

An alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor. Watch the series premiere this spring on SHOWTIME.

 

