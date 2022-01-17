Halle Berry: ‘Moonfall’ Seems Just Right For A World Gone Mad

Roland Emmerich knows a thing or two about making big-budget disaster films, especially when they’re combined with a bit of science fiction. After all, he’s the man who gave us Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012. His new film is called Moonfall, and it features a team trying to save the Earth after the moon is knocked out of its orbit. Halle Berry stars in the film, and she told us it’s the kind of film that people will find fascinating at a time when the world around us seems to have gone a bit crazy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Halle Berry)