Forget ’12 Angry Men’ — It Was 12 Silent Years Before He Became ‘Judge Steve Harvey’

With Judge Steve Harvey, the aforementioned Harvey jumps into a genre that’s been popular for a long time, thanks to entries like The People’s Court and Judge Judy. Why is Harvey just now jumping into the game? Well, it turns out he’s wanted to do the show for more than a decade. The only problem is, he never told a soul about it until ABC asked what his dream show would be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Harvey)
Judge Steve Harveyairs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.