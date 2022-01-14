The Scene That Launched A Franchise: William Zabka On ‘Karate Kid’s’ Big Fight

Without the rivalry established in The Karate Kid — and the epic fight scene that helped win the film a loyal following — the series Cobra Kai wouldn’t exist. With its fourth season recently released for streaming, the series has made good use of that iconic scene in several flashbacks. For William Zabka, who’s returned after all these years to play the grown-up Johnny Lawrence, shooting that scene still feels like yesterday, and he took us behind the scenes with his recollections of the climactic fight. (Click on the media bar below to hear William Zabka)