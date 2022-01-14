How Neve Campbell Wound Up In A Wes Craven-Less ‘Scream’

When Wes Craven passed away in 2015, most people thought he was taking his Scream franchise to the grave with him. Neve Campbell, who starred in the original series, was one of those people — she couldn’t even picture making another Scream movie without its legendary creator. So how did directors Matt Betinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett manage to get Campbell on board for their new reboot/sequel? She told us she was impressed with their personal approach the both the invitation and the material. (Click on the media bar below to hear Neve Campbell)