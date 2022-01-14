For Ben Affleck, ‘Armageddon’ Almost Felt Like The End Of The World

While Ben Affleck’s latest film, The Tender Bar, is a quiet, intimate affair from director George Clooney, he’s certainly no stranger to the big-budget blockbuster. One of his biggest and most popular was the 1998 space-themed disaster movie Armageddon, directed and produced, respectively, by the then-reigning kings of cinematic excess, Michael Bay and Jerry Bruckheimer. While the movie was a box-office hit — it was the year’s top-grossing movie — it certainly won’t rank in the upper echelon of Affleck’s film experiences. He’s gone on record as saying it was a very tough shoot for him; in our interview with him and co-star Bruce Willis at the time of the film’s release, he even joked about how dispensable he felt on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck & Bruce Willis)
The Tender Bar is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Armageddon is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.