Denzel Washington’s Early Mornings With ‘Macbeth’

Denzel Washington stars in the new film The Tragedy of Macbeth, a new interpretation of the classic William Shakespeare play by writer/director Joel Coen (of the Coen Brothers). It was a project Washington was very passionate about, and it’s already earned him a Golden Globes Award nomination for his performance. Washington took the role of Lord Macbeth very seriously, and he told us he was often the first one on the set every morning, trying to squeeze in as much rehearsal time on the soundstage as he could. (Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)
The Tragedy of Macbeth is currently streaming on Apple TV+.