The (Not So) Secret Of ‘SVU’s’ Success, According To Kelli Giddish

Television series don’t make it through their first season without doing something right, and they don’t make it through 10 seasons without doing a lot of things right. So, how do you explain something like Law & Order: SVU, which is still going strong in its 23rd season? If you ask Kelli Giddish, who joined the show in 2011, she thinks SVU does virtually everything right, but it all starts with the characters and their stories. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelli Giddish)
Law & Order: SVUairs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.