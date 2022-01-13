Taron Egerton Likes The Direction In Which ‘Sing’ Takes Him

Since participating in the first Sing movie back in 2016, Taron Egerton has been in high demand as a voice actor, with roles in productions of Watership Down, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and even a streaming show from Finland, Moominvalley. Of course, when he was asked to reprise the role of Johnny the gorilla in Sing 2, he got right back on board. Egerton says he was happy to do it, since he really enjoys the process employed by Sing’s writer and director, Garth Jennings. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taron Egerton)
Sing 2 is now playing in theaters and available on digital platforms.