How James Gunn Brought ‘Peacemaker’ To The Small Screen

The Peacemaker character, which has been part of the DC Comics stable since 1966, was first seen on screen just last year in director James Gunn’sThe Suicide Squad. In the film, he was played by wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, and the character really made an impression on Gunn. Now, the character’s been given his own spin-off television series; Gunn explained that the spin-off wasn’t in his original plans, but when given the opportunity, he was excited about getting to explore the Peacemaker character in more depth, especially once Cena committed to playing the role again on the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Gunn)