Why Ralph Fiennes Wanted To Be ‘The King’s Man’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Ralph Fiennes as Oxford in 20th Century Studios’ THE KING’S MAN. Photo Credit: Courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Ralph Fiennes is no stranger to period pieces, having earned Oscar nominations for a pair of World War-era films, The English Patient and Schindler’s List. But The King’s Man is different.  After all, it’s not only an action movie, but one that doesn’t take itself too seriously. So, chances are The King’s Man won’t earn Fiennes his third Oscar nomination, but he didn’t care, because he was excited to work with the franchise’s writer/director, Matthew Vaughn. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ralph Fiennes)

The King’s Man is now playing in theaters and available on digital platforms.

