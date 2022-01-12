To Get ‘Good,’ Sophia Bush Geeked Out On All Things Medical

Sophia Bush has had plenty of job experience in her films and TV shows, playing everything from an architect to a police detective. Now, with her new show, Good Sam, she gets to try out a professions she’s never done before: medicine. (She plays a second-generation surgeon whose life becomes more complicated when she becomes her father’s supervisor.) In order to play the part convincingly, Bush explains she wanted to do as much research as she could, and she’d take those lessons anywhere she could find them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sophia Bush)
