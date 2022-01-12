How Jesse Lee Soffer Made It Through His Between Time

Things could have gone much differently for Jesse Lee Soffer. He was ushered into showbiz at a young age, landing his first Hollywood role when he was just eight years old. He worked pretty steadily as a child, but after four months on the soap opera Guiding Light, he temporarily gave up acting to focus on high school. How would Hollywood treat a former child actor who’d been out of the business for a while? Well, he wound up finding his career footing again, but it didn’t happen immediately. Soffer says that while he was trying to get back on track with his acting, he found plenty of other ways to make a living in the meantime. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse Lee Soffer)
