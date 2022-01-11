‘This Is’ Growth: Justin Hartley’s Proud Of Kevin Pearson’s Journey

Because of the show’s unique structure, the Pearson family has literally lived through a lifetime in just six seasons of This Is Us. With the show coming to an end this spring, we’re sure there will still be a few surprises headed our way, but more than anything, we’ve seen the story of people who have grown up before our very eyes, learning lessons about life, love, and everything else … sometimes, the hard way. It’s this quality of the show that Justin Hartley will miss the most, and he says he’s beyond grateful that he’s been able to help steer the Kevin Pearson character through this journey. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Hartley)
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock, while previous seasons are currently streaming on Hulu.