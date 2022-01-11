‘The 355’ Fits Jessica Chastain’s Female-Friendly Film Mission

As Jessica Chastain’s star has risen in Hollywood, she’s made it a priority to not only look out for her own career, but also find ways to help other women in the film business. As she’s branched out from acting into producing, she’s focused on finding films that include strong female roles, so it was important to her that The 355 focus on an international group of resourceful females operating in Hollywood’s traditionally male business of espionage. Chastain told us she’s proud of the film and the way it treats its women. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jessica Chastain)