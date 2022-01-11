Michael J. Fox’s ‘Future’ Still Looks Amazing

There’s a whole generation of film fans who grew up in the 1980s and consider Back to the Future to be one of the best films ever made. And if you go back and rewatch the film 37 years later, there’s a great chance that your assessment will not have changed. Though special effects have definitely changed since then, the story and the performances still hold up incredibly well. You know who would agree with you? Michael J. Fox. The film’s star recently revealed to CBS that he found himself watching Back to the Future over the holidays and thoroughly enjoyed it. Of course, he went on to make a Back to the Future trilogy, but he told us that, like so many other people, he will always consider the first to be his favorite. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael J. Fox)