Legally, Steve Harvey Wants To Set Hysterical Precedent

They say laughter is the best medicine, but Steve Harvey isn’t qualified to be a doctor. So, instead of bringing his comedic talents to a medical reality show, he’s created a legal reality show, Judge Steve Harvey. (Think People’s Court or Judge Judy, but with a sense of humor.) And while all of the cases brought before the “judge” are real, Harvey says he’ll be motivated by the modified credo: Laughter is the best justice. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Harvey)
Judge Steve Harvey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.