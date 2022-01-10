The Origin Story Of Tim McGraw: How He Found Music

After making a name for himself in Nashville in the 1990s, Tim McGraw started making a name for himself in Hollywood the following decade. After a well-received performance in the 2004 film Friday Night Lights, McGraw earned roles in movies like Flicka, The Blind Side, and Country Strong. Now, he’s currently starring in his first TV series, the Yellowstone spin-off 1883. He’s had an awful lot of success as an entertainer for somebody who grew up thinking he’d be a professional athlete. When an injury ended those dreams, music presented itself as a nice Plan B. But how did McGraw develop his interest in music? He told us it was something that actually developed over a long period of time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tim McGraw)