Quest For Laughter Gets Musicians, Celebs In Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Jam’

THAT’S MY JAM — Episode 3 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Taraji P. Henson, and Normani — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Based on the music-inspired games he’s introduced on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon has arrived in prime time with That’s My Jam, a game show that pits musical artists and celebrities against each other in a way that’s both competitive and comedic. According to Fallon, who both hosts and produces the show, it’s a perfect vehicle for musicians who want to show a different side of themselves. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jimmy Fallon)

That’s My Jam airs Mondays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.

