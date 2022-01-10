David Spade & His Surprising First ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Appearance

As the Hotel Transylvania franchise wraps up with its fourth and final movie, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, there are a handful of actors who have been with the series since the very first movie in 2012: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Fran Drescher, and Molly Shannon. Spade’s character, Griffin, is an invisible man who, in the new sequel, is turned into a regular human. After three movies of having no form, Spade admitted to us that he had no idea what his character would finally look like when he wasn’t opacity-challenged. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Spade)
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.