Courteney Cox Continues To Sing The Praises Of ‘Scream’

After Courteney Cox became a household name with the success of Friends in the mid-1990s, the first film she made during a Friends hiatus was a horror movie with a darkly comic twist. Scream was released in 1996; now, more than 25 years later, the franchise lives on, and a fifth movie is just about to be released. Cox has been a constant through the entire series, appearing in all of the films so far, including the new sequel. Cox told us she remains proud of the films — especially the first one, which she believes will be recognized as a seminal film in the genre. (Click on the media bar below to hear Courteney Cox)