Prospect Of Reuniting With Clooney Set The ‘Bar’ High For Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has already had one overwhelmingly positive work experience with George Clooney — together, they won the Best Picture Oscar for producing Argo, which Affleck directed. They’ve collaborated again on The Tender Bar; this time, Clooney is producing and directing, and Affleck is the film’s star, part of a cast that also includes acclaimed actors Christopher Lloyd and Lily Rabe. Given the opportunity to work with Clooney and co-producer Grant Heslov again, along with a stellar ensemble, Affleck told us he’s grateful that Clooney thought of him first. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)
The Tender Bar is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.