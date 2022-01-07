Jessica Chastain Wanted Sebastian Stan For ‘The 355’ … And Got Him

The 355 is a spy film that — given its international storyline — brings together a widely diverse cast of actors from all over the world. Although he’s Romanian-born, Sebastian Stan was actually cast in the film as an American CIA agent. He was brought in specifically for the role by the film’s star, Jessica Chastain, who doubled as one of the film’s producers. And it was that personal invitation, Stan told us, that made the offer one he couldn’t turn down. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sebastian Stan)