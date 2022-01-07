Alfred Molina’s Unexpected Joy In Joining Spider-Man’s Fraternity Of Foes For ‘No Way Home’

Having starred as villain Doctor Octopus in 2004’s Spider-Man 2,Alfred Molina figured that his involvement in the Spider-Man films was finished, especially after the franchise moved on from Tobey Maguire and rebooted the series with a new set of actors. What he’d never counted on — or even imagined, for that matter — was the idea of a Spider-Man multiverse bringing together actors from throughout the franchise to return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That meant Molina would be back, along with Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and a host of other actors who’d played villains in previous films, including Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe. Molina told us that getting to reprise his role was an unexpected pleasure, and he really enjoyed working with the other returning villains, since they felt a kind of bond. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alfred Molina)
Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.