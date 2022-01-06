Ivan Reitman’s A Proud Father When It Comes To His Son’s ‘Ghostbusters’

As the director of the first two Ghostbusters films, Ivan Reitman has a pretty good idea what made those films so special. Apparently, it runs in the family. His son, Jason Reitman, co-wrote and directed the new reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Ivan, who served as a producer on Afterlife, told us that his son was able to capture the spirit (so to speak) of the originals and deliver a film that more than lived up to his expectations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ivan Reitman)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now playing in theaters.