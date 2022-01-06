Daniel Radcliffe Is Still Happily Harry Potter

The first Harry Potter movie premiered when Daniel Radcliffe was just 12 years old; by the time the eighth and final film in the series made it to theaters, he was 22. So, by the time the franchise was finished, Radcliffe had literally spent nearly half of his life as Harry Potter. While some child actors prefer to leave their pasts behind them, Radcliffe doesn’t have that attitude at all. So, when he was asked to participate in the 20th Anniversary celebration now streaming on HBO Max, Radcliffe was more than happy to relive those treasured memories on camera. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Radcliffe)
