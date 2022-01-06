Christopher Meloni: The (Many) Joys & (Few) Pains Of His ‘SVU’ Days With Mariska Hargitay

While Christopher Meloni is back in the Law & Order franchise on the new series Organized Crime, he still has ties to his old show, SVU. Since both shows are set in the same TV universe, he still maintains an on- and off-screen friendship with his old SVU colleague, Mariska Hargitay. They worked together for the first 12 years of SVU, and Meloni told us the time they spent together created a real sense of partnership (both on and off the set), which came with both the challenges and joys of partnership. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Meloni)