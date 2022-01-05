Taylor Kinney Felt ‘Chicago Fire’s’ Spark From The Beginning

With Chicago Fire now in its 10th season, Taylor Kinney is one of just three original cast members who have been regulars since the very first episode. And over those 10 years and 200-plus episodes, he’s accumulated plenty of great memories. But, according to Kinney, the Chicago Fire memories that mean the most to him are the oldest ones, the memories that he and his co-stars made on that very first episode of the series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taylor Kinney)
