Spaced Out: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ Inspiration

As Christopher Nolan’s fans know, he has an aversion to writing and directing films that conform to typical Hollywood conventions, something he’s proven over and over again with films like Inception, Insomnia, the Dark Knight trilogy films, and Interstellar. The latter, considered to be his most ambitious film, isn’t your standard sci-fi movie, even though it’s set in outer space. Nolan, who co-wrote the Interstellar screenplay with his brother Jonathan, told us that his love of all things astronomical helped inspire him to make the movie something out of the ordinary. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Nolan)