After 20 Years, ‘Amazing Race’ Hasn’t Gotten Old For Phil Keoghan

After a COVID-related shutdown, The Amazing Race is back in business and ready to begin its 33rd season on CBS. The host of the competition is the same one who’s been with the show from the start: Phil Keoghan. He’s been with the show through more than 20 years of filming and still loves his job. Why does he keep coming back? He says that, since the show is always out somewhere in the world and not shooting in a studio, he never feels like the show falls into a rut, even after all these years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Phil Keoghan)
The Amazing Race airs Wednesday nights on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.