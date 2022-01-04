What The HAL? Keir Dullea On The History Of ‘2001’s’ Famous Computer

When 2001: A Space Odyssey premiered in theaters in 1968, it had just two actors’ names displayed on its marquees and posters: Gary Lockwood and Keir Dullea. That made sense, of course, since they played the two astronauts — Frank Poole and David Bowman — who are responsible for carrying the lion’s share of the film’s outer-space action. But, to most people, the most recognizable star of the film — certainly the most often quoted star of the film — was Canadian actor Douglas Rain, who provided the calm-yet-sinister voice of the spaceship’s onboard computer, HAL 9000. Speaking at a Q&A event, Dullea pointed out that he and Lockwood never got to work with Rain during the filming of 2001. In fact, he said, the voice of HAL 9000 they heard on the set was a very, very different one. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keir Dullea)