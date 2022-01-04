This Will Have Been Us: Milo Ventimiglia Gets Ready To Say Goodbye

For Milo Ventimiglia, the six-season run of This Is Us has been quite a ride. In the past, he’s told us he knows he’ll never have another role quite like that of Jack Pearson. But now that the end of the series is in sight, Ventimiglia’s starting to come to terms with the fact that he’ll soon be saying farewell to the cast and crew he’s spent the past six years with, and he told us he knows it’s going to be inevitably emotional as filming winds down. (Click on the media bar below to hear Milo Ventimiglia)
