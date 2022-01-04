Last Season Of ‘Black-ish’ Is Sad-ish For Anthony Anderson

Black-ish returns to ABC tonight for its swan song season; after eight seasons, the series is coming to an end. For the show’s star, Anthony Anderson, this last run of episodes has given him bittersweet emotions. While he’s certainly sad that the show is coming to an end, he told us he feels extremely grateful that Black-ish is being given the opportunity to wind up the series on its own terms.(Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Anderson)
Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30/8:30c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.