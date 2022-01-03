‘Space Force’ Season Two Premieres February 18 On Netflix
Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.
Returning Series Regulars: Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake.
Space Force Season 2 Returns on February 18 on Netflix.