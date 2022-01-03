Kenan Thompson’s Show Will Prove He’s Not Perfect

Last year, Kenan Thompson was recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for his starring role in the sitcom that bears his name, Kenan. After a 10-episode first-season run, the show’s back for a new season on NBC. As the show begins its second season, Thompson promises that Kenan will go even deeper into exploring his character — an Atlanta TV host who, as a widower, is raising two daughters — especially when it comes to exposing him as a man and father who’s not always perfect. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kenan Thompson)
Kenan airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.