Denzel Washington Found Moments Of Light In ‘Journal’s’ Darkness

Denzel Washington’s role in A Journal for Jordan is not on the screen — starring duties in the drama go to Michael B. Jordan. Instead, Washington’s contributions to the film are all behind the camera, as its director and producer. As such, Washington was intimately involved with the process of bringing the movie, based on a real-life memoir, to the screen. And though the story revolves around an Army sergeant who dies while fighting halfway around the world from his family — including his young son — Washington told us one of the things he grew to love about it was the amount of humor it holds, even in a dark setting.(Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)