Denzel Washington Found Moments Of Light In ‘Journal’s’ Darkness

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington attend the world premiere of “A Journal For Jordan” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Denzel Washington’s role in A Journal for Jordan is not on the screen — starring duties in the drama go to Michael B. Jordan. Instead, Washington’s contributions to the film are all behind the camera, as its director and producer. As such, Washington was intimately involved with the process of bringing the movie, based on a real-life memoir, to the screen. And though the story revolves around an Army sergeant who dies while fighting halfway around the world from his family — including his young son — Washington told us one of the things he grew to love about it was the amount of humor it holds, even in a dark setting.(Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)

A Journal for Jordan is now playing in theaters.

