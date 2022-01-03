‘1883’s’ Lessons Are In The Eye Of The Beholder

As a generations-earlier prequel to Yellowstone, 1883 obviously tells the story of a fictional family that will eventually become big landowners and major players in the ranching industry. But entertainment is rarely taken at face value these days, and people go scouring through character backstories and plotlines to find deeper meanings. Taylor Sheridan, the creator of 1883, acknowledges that viewers might be looking for the deeper meanings present in his work, and he’s sure that those who try will find them. However, he doesn’t think those people will all reach the same conclusions. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taylor Sheridan)