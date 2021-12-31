The Small-Town Texan In Patrick Swayze Really Loved ‘Road House’

When it comes to Patrick Swayze films, many people would choose Dirty Dancing or Ghost as their favorite. But, for those who were more into action, the first Swayze movie that may come to mind is Road House, the 1989 film that saw Swayze starring as a professional bar bouncer who takes over security at a notoriously violent club in Missouri. While the film was far from being a blockbuster, it was not a bomb, either, and it has found an enduring life on home video. It was also one of Swayze’s favorite movies; as the late actor once told us, it reminded him a lot of things that would happen in the towns where he came of age. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Swayze)
Road House is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.