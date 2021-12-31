How Benedict Cumberbatch Became A Huge Tom Holland Fan

Benedict Cumberbatch’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dr. Stephen Strange, plays a pivotal role in the new Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s not the first time that Cumberbatch has crossed paths with Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, since they’ve appeared together in some of the Avengers films. And even though he was initially a bit skeptical of Holland because of his youth, Cumberbatch says he has become one of Holland’s biggest fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Benedict Cumberbatch)